Banking giant Barclays reveals an 8 per cent drop in half-year profits

The lender reported pre-tax profits of £4.2bn for the first six months of 2024, down from £4.6bn a year earlier. This figure was better than expected thanks to a strong performance in its investment bank.

In the second quarter, it saw profits fall 1 per cent to £1.9bn.

It set aside another £897m for bad debts in the first half, up from £896m a year ago, after putting by £400m in during the second quarter.

Banking giant Barclays has revealed an 8% drop in half-year profits, but increased its full-year outlook for a key performance measure and unveiled more returns for shareholders. (Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire)

However, the group raised its net interest income outlook for the full year to around £11bn, up from the previous guidance for about £10.7bn, partly on the back of a higher than expected interest rate outlook, with fewer cuts now pencilled in.

It also confirmed plans to buy back another £750m in shares in the third quarter and boosted half-year dividends.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, who is also known as Venkat, said the bank was “making good progress on our three-year plan”.

“We announced a half year dividend of 2.9p per share alongside a share buyback of up to £750m, with total capital distributions to shareholders of £1.2bn in respect of the the first half of 2024.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented “Despite some pockets of weakness among the numbers, the strength of Barclays’ diversified model has won through, resulting in a mostly pleasing performance."

He added: “In terms of corporate activity, the group is still in the process of repositioning its portfolio. The Italian mortgage book is being sold at a loss of some £225m, and the German consumer finance business for a loss of £20m. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Tesco Bank is expected to complete in November, adding a further string to Barclays’ UK income bow.

"While the shares reacted positively to the update, the move was perhaps tempered by much of the good news already being in the price.

"A stellar six months has seen the share price rising by 58 per cent, leading to a gain of 51 per cent over the last year, as compared to a rise of 9.2 per cent for the wider FTSE100.

Mr Hunter continued: "Barclays is a group with deep pockets and a diversified business model, and the longer-term outlook remains one which continues to attract investors.