Chief executive Noel Quinn made the pledge as he seeks to head off calls from China’s Ping An Insurance Group – which owns around 9.2% of HSBC’s shares – to spin off its burgeoning Asian arm from the UK business.
The group reported a 15%, or 1.7 billion US dollar (£1.4 billion), drop in first-half pre-tax profits to 9.2 billion US dollars (£7.5 billion) for the six months to June 30 as it joined rivals in setting aside cash to cover potential loan losses, booking a 1.1 billion US dollar (£902 million) charge.
It said this partly reflected “heightened economic uncertainty and inflation” as soaring cost pressures hit the UK and wider global economy.
But the profit out-turn was better than expected and the group promised it will revert to paying quarterly dividends next year.
Mr Quinn said: “We understand and appreciate the importance of dividends to all of our shareholders.
“We will aim to restore the dividend to pre-Covid-19 levels as soon as possible.
“We also intend to revert to quarterly dividends in 2023.”