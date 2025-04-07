Banknote printer De La Rue to complete £300m partial sale in May

The company said it has agreed a deal with US-listed group Crane NXT, which will complete on May 1. De La Rue has been struggling with a downturn in demand for cash since the pandemic, and in July last year it cautioned over its ability to continue as a going concern because of the payment of a loan due in July 2025. The deal with Crane NXT will allow it to repay the loan in full, while also helping reduce the funding deficit on its former defined benefit pension scheme, according to De La Rue. The deal was first announced in October, and marks the first of two potential sales by the printing giant.