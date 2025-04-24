Bannatyne Health Club Barnsley unveils gym refurbishment
The significant investment reflects the increasing popularity of resistance and functional training, ensuring members have access to the latest advancements in fitness technology.
The upgraded gym now features:
- A two-lane functional training track
- Ski Erg
- Assault Bike
- Stair Mill
- Two versatile functional pods
- Half racks
- Sled push
- Bumper plates
- Kettlebells
- Boxing bag
- Replacement impact-resistant flooring.
This transformation underscores Bannatyne's commitment to providing members with an exceptional fitness environment, catering to a broad range of training styles, from strength and conditioning to functional workouts.
Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: "This investment in our Barnsley health club demonstrates our dedication to evolving with the fitness industry and meeting the changing needs of our members.
"Strength and functional training are more popular than ever, and these new facilities ensure our members can train effectively in a cutting-edge environment. We are excited to offer an upgraded gym that supports their health and fitness ambitions."