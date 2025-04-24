Bannatyne Health Club Barnsley unveils gym refurbishment

The Bannatyne Health Club in Barnsley has undergone a major refurbishment, introducing state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to enhance members' fitness experiences.

The significant investment reflects the increasing popularity of resistance and functional training, ensuring members have access to the latest advancements in fitness technology.

The upgraded gym now features:

A two-lane functional training track

Ski Erg

Assault Bike

Stair Mill

Two versatile functional pods

Half racks

Sled push

Bumper plates

Kettlebells

Boxing bag

Replacement impact-resistant flooring.

Fitness Manager Kelly Ruston (right) and Fitness Advisor Freddie Naivalurua testing out the new training pods

This transformation underscores Bannatyne's commitment to providing members with an exceptional fitness environment, catering to a broad range of training styles, from strength and conditioning to functional workouts.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: "This investment in our Barnsley health club demonstrates our dedication to evolving with the fitness industry and meeting the changing needs of our members.