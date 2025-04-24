Bannatyne Health Club Barnsley unveils gym refurbishment

By Jill Jones
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
The Bannatyne Health Club in Barnsley has undergone a major refurbishment, introducing state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to enhance members' fitness experiences.

The significant investment reflects the increasing popularity of resistance and functional training, ensuring members have access to the latest advancements in fitness technology.

The upgraded gym now features:

  • A two-lane functional training track
  • Ski Erg
  • Assault Bike
  • Stair Mill
  • Two versatile functional pods
  • Half racks
  • Sled push
  • Bumper plates
  • Kettlebells
  • Boxing bag
  • Replacement impact-resistant flooring.
Fitness Manager Kelly Ruston (right) and Fitness Advisor Freddie Naivalurua testing out the new training podsFitness Manager Kelly Ruston (right) and Fitness Advisor Freddie Naivalurua testing out the new training pods
Fitness Manager Kelly Ruston (right) and Fitness Advisor Freddie Naivalurua testing out the new training pods

This transformation underscores Bannatyne's commitment to providing members with an exceptional fitness environment, catering to a broad range of training styles, from strength and conditioning to functional workouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: "This investment in our Barnsley health club demonstrates our dedication to evolving with the fitness industry and meeting the changing needs of our members.

"Strength and functional training are more popular than ever, and these new facilities ensure our members can train effectively in a cutting-edge environment. We are excited to offer an upgraded gym that supports their health and fitness ambitions."

Related topics:Barnsley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice