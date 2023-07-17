Bar plans approved as owner promises councillors "no riff raff" amid "free for all" fears

An application to open a new bar on Wood Street, in Wakefield city centre, has been approved.

Councillors approved the scheme after being reassured the premises will not be aimed at attracting “riff raff”.

Wakefield Council received objections to the plan from three local councillors who expressed concerns that the Westgate area was become a “free-for-all again”.

Premises owner Marcus Hilton told a licensing sub-committee hearing that he planned to open a “hybrid bar and restaurant”.

The vacant property is also accessed from George and Crown Yard, a narrow street already well-populated with bars.

He said: “I’m not interested in the Westgate carry on.

“I want to create a pleasant environment to help bring more people into the city centre.

He added: “There are more and more people moving into the city centre and I want it to be somewhere they will frequent.

“I’m not interested in live music at one o’clock and two o’clock.”

Mr Hilton said he had worked in the licensed trade in Wakefield city centre for almost 30 years.

He said he had been in charge of the Priory Bar for around 20 years without a police incident.

Mr Hilton said he planned to run the bar with his wife and a full-time bar manager.

Permission was granted to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 11pm on Sundays.

All three Labour councillors for Wakefield North ward objected to the scheme.

Councillor David Pickergill told the meeting: “We understand that the applicant in this case has a track record of successfully running licensed premises in the city centre and could probably satisfy the licensing sub-committee to grant them a licence.

“We are however concerned that unless all applications are scrutinised, proposals could come forward from people with minimal experience which would then create a significant risk of crime, public disorder and nuisance.”

Under the council’s ‘cumulative impact policy’, the city centre is split into ‘red’ and ‘amber’ zones.

New licences are only granted in the red zone in “exceptional circumstances”.

Coun Pickersgill said the new bar is located in the amber zone, but neighbouring premises Qubana is in the red zone.

He said: ”We believe that for the policy to make sense, ‘exceptional circumstances’ must be tested and that the means of doing this is a licensing sub-committee.”

Coun Pickersgill also raised the problem of noise and overcrowding at the rear of the premises, in George and Crown Yard.

He said: “Already, The Supper Club, Elliots and Qubana use George and Crown Yard, which is in fact an alleyway and public right of way within a conservation area.

“There are also a number of flats above ground level.

“In general, we are concerned that licensing needs to recognise that more people are now living in the city centre.

“Their needs must be taken into account to a greater degree than in the past, when the city centre was perhaps seen as empty of residents.

“There is also the obstacle that a spread of chairs and tables could cause to pedestrians walking up or down the yard.

