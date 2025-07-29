Barclays: Banking giant reveals half-year profits jump by nearly a quarter

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high street lender reported a 23 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £5.2bn for the six months to June 30.

It booked credit impairment charges of £1.1bn, up from £897m a year earlier, after putting by another £469m in the second quarter.

The bank said the rise was largely due to its takeover of Tesco Bank and a more uncertain economic outlook, especially in the US.

Barclays has revealed half-year profits jumped by more than a fifth despite setting aside over £1 billion for bad debts. The high street lender reported a 23% rise in pre-tax profits to £5.2 billion for the six months to June 30. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Its results were better than expected for the second quarter, with profits up 28 per cent to £2.5bn thanks to forecast beating revenues in its investment banking arm amid market volatility.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, who is also known as Venkat, said: “We remain on track to achieve the objectives of our three-year plan, delivering structurally higher and more stable returns for our investors.”

"At the mid-point of the plan, with six quarters of consistent execution, we have achieved over half of the c.£30bn planned UK risk weighted assets (RWAs) growth, half of the target income growth and realised two-thirds of the £2bn planned gross cost efficiency savings.”

Barclays unveiled more returns for investors, with plans for another £1bn in share buybacks, and said it has cut around £350m of costs out of the £500m in savings planned for 2025.

Commenting on the results, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor, said: “The recent strength in US bank earnings had some read across for Barclays.

"Like its Wall Street counterparts, Barclays’ investment banking division saw income increase by 10 per cent in the second quarter, thanks to the tariff frenzy with volatile market conditions boosting trading activity across FICC (fixed income, currencies, and commodities) and equities.

Ms Scholar added: "However unlike in the US where dealmaking made a comeback, Barclays’ investment banking income suffered on the back of a slowdown in the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and IPO (initial public offering) space.”

In the second quarter, Barclays UK income increased by 12 per cent thanks to the acquisition of Tesco Bank last November, providing a continued tailwind for revenues, said Ms Scholar.

She added: “It also enjoyed a boost from the so-called structural hedge, which lessens the group’s susceptibility to interest rate changes.

"This should help the lender to weather the outlook for declining rates from the Bank of England. However, there will still be concerns about a deteriorating economic outlook in the UK and what that means for Barclays’ UK divisions.”

She continued: “In an encouraging sign, Barclays is sticking to its plan to return cash to shareholders by announcing plans to buy back up to a further £1bn and issuing a dividend in the first half of 3p per share up from 2.9p in the same period last year.

"Its increased buyback will lead to less shares in issue which by definition improves dividend per share growth. The lender is planning to deliver £10bn to shareholders by the end of 2026.”