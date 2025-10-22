Barclays reveals extra charge for motor finance redress

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The banking group made a pre-tax profit of £2.1bn for the third quarter, between July and September, down 7 per cent on the prior year.

This took into account the impact of it needing a higher provision for the motor finance issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having reviewed the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposed redress scheme, Barclays said it did not think its previous £90m reserve would be enough to cover the costs.

Barclays has revealed lower earnings after saying it was setting aside an extra £235 million to cover the cost of compensating historic car loan customers. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The additional £235m brings the group’s total provision to £325m, which it said reflected a reasonable estimate of the cost of compensation.

However, like other lenders including Lloyds, Barclays challenged the regulator’s proposals, saying it did not think the conditions “accurately address actual loss (if any) suffered by customers and do not achieve a proportionate or appropriate outcome”.

The bank said its pre-tax profit rose by 4 per cent year-on-year excluding the impact of the car finance provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reported a 16 per cent jump in income across its UK bank over recent months after acquiring Tesco Bank last year.

Its corporate and investment banking divisions were also boosted, while income from its consumer bank in the US soared by 19 per cent in the third quarter.

CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays’ group chief executive, said: “I continue to be pleased with the ongoing momentum of Barclays’ financial performance over the last seven quarters.

“This is driven by a stronger outlook for stable income and an earlier than planned delivery of efficiency savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moreover, it comes despite an additional charge for motor finance redress.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Barclays has kicked off the UK banks’ quarterly reporting season in some style, increasing prudent provisions in pockets of its business without detracting from the benefits of the group’s diversified business model.

"The group has had a good run of late, and much of that optimism revolves around prospects for and performance of its three largest units.

"The Investment Bank, which is for the most part a US division, accounts for 43 per cent of group revenues, Barclays UK 31 per cent and the Barclays US Consumer Bank 13 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hunter added: “As had been hoped, the recent strength of the banks’ reporting season in the US has indeed read across to Barclays’ US Investment Bank, where overall income rose by 8 per cent to £3.1bn, underneath which was a hike of 23 per cent in Net Interest Income and 5 per cent in Net trading income.