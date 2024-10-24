Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £2.2bn between July and September, nearly a fifth more than the £1.9bn made this time last year.

This beats forecasts, with analysts previously pencilling in a third-quarter profit of about £2bn.

Barclays said it generated more income than last year, with a 13 per cent increase within its investment banking division amid more dealmaking among global firms and boosted equity trading.

Barclays has revealed its earnings jumped by nearly a fifth in recent months, as the investment banking unit cashed in on an increase in dealmaking amid continued cost-cutting. (Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire)

The bank also continued its cost-cutting drive, with £300m of savings made over the latest period.

CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays’ group chief executive, said: “We continue to be focused on disciplined execution of our three-year plan and are encouraged with progress to date.”

But he said there was “more work to do”, with the bank targeting about £1bn worth of cost-savings this year.

Barclays also said it was expecting to bring in more income for the year than it previously thought, with the bank in the middle of a major strategy plan that is set to see more money returned to shareholders.

Meanwhile, the lender’s acquisition of Tesco Bank, announced at the beginning of the year, is expected to have completed by November, it said.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Barclays is a multi-headed beast, and these numbers underline once more the strength of its diversified model."

He continued: “The reasons for the optimism are driven mainly by the contribution from the group’s three largest units.

"The Investment Bank, which is for the most part a US division, accounts for 46 per cent of group revenues, Barclays UK 29 per cent and the Barclays US Consumer Bank 12 per cent.

"The recent strength of sterling against the US dollar is unusual in that the group is reporting a currency headwind as opposed to the usual tailwind it announces.

"However, this is something of a double-edged sword in that this sterling strength negatively impacted revenue and profits, while having a positive effect on impairment charges and total operating expenses, especially Stateside.”

Mr Hunter added: “As had been hoped, the recent strength of the banks’ reporting season in the US has indeed read across to Barclays’ US Investment Bank, where higher overall income rose by 6 per cent to £2.85bn, largely driven by an improvement in deal making and fee income generally, and with an increase of 13 per cent within the banking operation, where banking fees and underwriting income rose by 30 per cent.

"The unit remains core to the group’s overall strategy as would be expected by its significance to group revenues.”