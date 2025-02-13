Barclays reveals its profits jumped by a quarter last year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reported a pre-tax profit of £8.1bn for 2024, a 24 per cent leap from the £6.6bn profit generated in 2023.

Income for its investment bank soared by 28 per cent over the final quarter of the year amid stronger activity in equity markets and increased deal-making.

The UK bank also enjoyed a boost from taking control of Tesco Bank’s savings, loans and credit cards last year.

Barclays has revealed its profits jumped by a quarter last year as the banking giant benefited from a rebound in global investment and deal-making. ( Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

But Barclays said growth in the UK was partly offset by mortgage costs starting to come down – which means banks generate less income from offering loans.

It comes after interest rates were cut to 4.5 per cent last week, the lowest level in more than 18 months.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, said: “In 2024, we met our financial targets, delivering for our customers and clients, with operational and financial performance improvement driven by disciplined execution of the three-year plan.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “A stable, dependable and progressive set of numbers such as these would normally fire the share price ahead, but given Barclays’ recent run the height of expectation has turned into a temporary headwind.

He continued: “Much of the optimism leading into these numbers was an anticipation of the performance of the group’s three largest units.

“The Investment Bank, which is for the most part a US division, accounts for 44 per cent of group revenues, Barclays UK 31 per cent and the Barclays US Consumer Bank 12 per cent.

"The recent strength of sterling against the US dollar is unusual in that the group is reporting a currency headwind as opposed to the usual tailwind it announces.

"However, this is something of a double-edged sword in that this sterling strength negatively impacted revenue and profits, while having a positive effect on impairment charges and total operating expenses, especially Stateside.”

Mr Hunter added: “As had been hoped, the recent strength of the banks’ reporting season in the US has read across to Barclays’ US Investment Bank, where higher overall income rose by 7 per cent to £11.8bn, largely driven by a 12 per cent improvement in deal making and fee income generally, with a fourth quarter jump of 28 per cent helping the numbers along.

"At the US Consumer Bank, income grew by 2 per cent despite the currency headwind of the sterling/US dollar relationship, with another increase in credit card balances.

"However, this increase continues to come with something of a caveat, since the rise in effectively unsecured lending inevitably led to a small but containable increase in credit defaults, of which the bank is acutely aware and has made provisions.

“Barclays is also maintaining its stance on shareholder returns, with the announcement of a new £1bn share buyback programme and a modest increase to the dividend giving a projected yield of 2.7 per cent.