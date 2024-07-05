Barns on Sheffield farm to be converted into new homes despite objections
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have given the green light to a development that would create five new homes at Syke House Farm, “an established dairy farm”, on Sykehouse Lane in Dungworth.
The applicant will turn Barn 4 and Barn 6 – Barn 6 is comprised of five separate elements all of which are physically connected while Barn 4 is comprised of two elements, a stone core and a modern blockwork element – into new homes.
This Summer, we're teaming up with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall in Halifax, to offer Yorkshire Post digital subscribers a chance to win VIP tickets
The planning document said: “The proposed development is for the change of use of one existing former agricultural building for use as four dwellings and the change of use of another former agricultural building for use as a fifth dwelling.”
Barn 6 will be turned into four homes and Barn 4 will be a single home, the document confirmed.
Barn 6 has four units and the units will be changed to three-bedroom dwellings while Barn 4 will be a two-bedroom dwelling when the development finishes.
The report added: “The proposals involve the demolition of several redundant agricultural buildings that are no longer required to service the use of the farm.”
The application received eight letters of representation of which all of them were against it.
Neighbours raised issues with privacy, the development being out of character in the area, drainage, overdevelopment and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.