Barnsley and Rotherham chamber of commerce launch new diversity and inclusion group

The new group aims to help eliminate unlawful discrimination and to create a fairer working enviroment.

It also hopes to provide both employers and employees with the chance to shape policy, celebrate achievements, as well as being able to find out more about planning changes in legislation.

Councillor Lyndsay Pitchley, newly appointed chair of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Equality and Diversity Working Group, said:“ I hope we can all play a part in shining a spotlight on the prejudice that still exists in many workplaces across the region.

“I hope the work being undertaken by the group will help to empower the representation of many under-represented individuals, groups and communities as well as helping businesses to create an environment where everyone can prosper.”

The working group will also aim to provide a safe space, allowing victims of discrimination to share their experiences and access support.

Cllr Pitchley added: “Our new working group aims to offer support and help to individuals who have previously faced discrimination in their working lives, as well as bringing together employers and employees from across the region who are committed to driving positive change.”

The group is one of the first working groups of its kind to be launched by a local chamber of commerce in the UK.