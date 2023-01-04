A Barnsley-based choreographer who specialises in productions which explore working-class culture has revamped his business after receiving support through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) Skills Bank.

After spending several months undertaking training, Mr Clarke has switched from being a sole trader to starting a limited company.

He will now become the CEO of the Gary Clarke Company, which is based at Barnsley Civic Theatre, and is in the process of appointing a board of Directors.

Mr Clarke, who has over 20 years’ experience as a freelance choreographer, hails from Grimethorpe in Barnsley, which has been the source of his inspiration for dance productions such as Coal and Wasteland, based on working class people in coalfield communities.

Mr Clarke said: “The Skills Bank training has grown my confidence and now I can talk about my business in a much more professional way, as I really understand it.

“My whole ethos is about putting working class culture on the stage and making the theatre a place that is accessible by people from all backgrounds and communities.

“Thanks to the Arts Council funding and training from Skills Bank, we are now a business with a long term future. We can take our Wasteland production on tour on a national basis next year and we are looking to create more jobs in South Yorkshire in the future.”

Mr Clarke received bespoke training from SYMCA’S Skills Bank, which helped him with writing a business plan, creating a marketing plan, managing his own finances and developing a funding strategy.

Mr Clarke noted that When Covid-19 hit, his business was in a vulnerable position, as he was unable to work and put on any productions.

After securing a Bounceback Grant through Barnsley Council following the pandemic, Mr Clarke was put in touch with SYMCA’s Project Director for Arts, Culture & Heritage, Kate Brindley, who signposted Gary to Skills Bank.

Ms Brindley said: “Artists, like Gary, can really benefit from Skills Bank as the bespoke training can help arts, culture and heritage businesses to upskill and become more resilient.