Barnsley Civic's long-awaited £3.2m redevelopment to begin next month - and finish by autumn

A long-awaited £3.2m project to regenerate Barnsley Civic will start next month and be completed by September, it has been announced.

The striking Victorian building, which originally opened in 1877 as the Barnsley Mechanic and Institute Public Hall, became a theatre in the 1960s before closing its doors to the public in 1998 following a period of decline.

Barnsley Civic reopened in 2009, with a new theatre space and contemporary art gallery. But the front doors on Eldon Street remained closed, with the entranceway, elaborate mosaics and original ceiling hidden from public view.

Currently, just one third of the total Civic building is being used with more than 22,000 sq ft of empty space inside.

Barnsley Civic redevelopment plans are moving forward

Now, the much-anticipated work is finally set to get under way to complete the original vision and bring the creative arts hub back into full working use.

The arts centre will remain open during the redevelopment work.

As well as reinvigorating Barnsley Civic’s original entrance on Eldon Street, a new café, bar and restaurant will open on the ground and first floor.

Flexible office space will be created to attract businesses and creative community spaces for events and workshops will be available to hire in the new-look venue. Toilet and lift facilities will also be significantly enhanced.

The work is being funded by Barnsley Council, Historic England, and other funders, including a grant of £1.2million from the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone for repairs to the historic frontage on Eldon Street.

Fundraising by Barnsley Civic is also underway to achieve a contribution of £150,000 to the redevelopment.

Work will start in January, with the centre due to open in September.

Barnsley Civic Chief Executive, Anthony Baker, said: “We’ve waited 25 years to open our front doors onto Barnsley’s busiest street, Eldon Street. Barnsley Civic will be the jewel in the crown of the town centre transformation.”

“Barnsley Civic is the only large contemporary arts centre in the borough and it is our mission to give the people of Barnsley high-quality inspirational cultural and creative experiences that will appeal to them, which is why we are changing our programme from September.

“We are incredibly excited about 2023 and can’t wait to share our new programme for with you later this year.”

Planning permission has already been granted for the development, which is viewed by Barnsley Council as integral to its wider redevelopment of the town centre and the growing, diverse cultural offer.

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “This is an important scheme that will hugely complement the major improvements we have made to the town centre over the last five years.

"Barnsley Civic has lacked an active frontage onto Eldon Street for many years but this work will not only provide a fabulous cultural resource for the people of Barnsley, it will also conserve and celebrate the unique heritage of the building.

“We are thrilled to be able to fund this work along with Historic England as part of our four-year partnership project, which will greatly improve the physical condition of Eldon Street – one of Barnsley’s most historic streets.”

Bryan Davies from Historic England said: “The redevelopment of Barnsley Civic is one of the most important schemes in the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone as it will improve the appearance of the street, re-open up the historic entrance, as well as create a thriving new business and community hub.”

Project work is expected to last nine months with the front doors of Barnsley Civic expected to open in September.

Work will begin in January, with external scaffolding and the removal of the replica canopy on Eldon Street. The canopy was not an original feature of the building and although it has existed in various forms over the years, it will not form part of the new-look frontage, which will remain true to the original form.