Barnsley contractor leads South Yorkshire’s shift to electric HGVs

Today Wordsworth Excavations, the South Yorkshire/Barnsley-based earthworks contractor, has become one of the first customers to sign up to a new network of clean refuelling hubs for commercial vehicles being built across the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractor has signed on to use Aegis Energy hubs to charge its growing fleet of electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). It has two Volvo electric HGVs in operation, alongside a wider group of electric cars, and is exploring how it can electrify more of its fleet in response to rising demand for sustainable solutions from customers in the construction sector.

Commercial vehicles contribute 10% of the UK’s total emissions, and the Yorkshire and the Humber region has reported the second-highest vehicle emissions in England, with approximately 6.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per person. Yet, a lack of clean refuelling infrastructure for commercial vehicles has been a significant barrier to fleet decarbonisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aegis Energy is addressing this challenge by building the UK’s first network of clean, multi-energy refuelling hubs for commercial vehicles. One of the first five hubs to open will be in Sheffield, a location strategically selected to support key freight movements across the north of England. The hub is set to span seven acres, with capacity to serve over 80 vans and 30 HGVs simultaneously, and will provide high-quality, comfortable driver facilities.

One of Wordsworth Excavation's electric trucks

Wordsworth Excavations has also become the first Aegis Trailblazer – a new initiative to recognise and support the fleets leading the transition to clean transport. The Aegis Trailblazers offers a range of perks for forward-thinking fleet operators who are committing early to clean refuelling.

This includes discounted electric charging rates that can be competitive with depot infrastructure, networking opportunities, and the chance to help shape Aegis Energy’s infrastructure plans, from fuel options to driver welfare facilities.

Craig Lofthouse, Plant Manager at Wordsworth Excavations, says: “Adding electric HGVs to our fleet has been a source of great excitement for our customers and has led to conversations with construction businesses who are looking for more sustainable partnerships. This is clearly the direction of travel for the industry, and we want to be at the forefront of it, but ambition only gets you so far without the right infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s refreshing to see Aegis Energy acting now and investing in the future, building clean refuelling hubs that are fit for our needs and located along major transport corridors. The support and influence that comes with being an Aegis Trailblazer will help us expand our electric HGV fleet and explore decarbonising our vans, too.”

Kasia Chodurek, Director of Business Development at Aegis Energy, says: “From the canals that powered the Industrial Revolution to the steel and railways that helped build modern Britain, Yorkshire has a proud history of infrastructure and innovation. We’re proud to support Wordsworth Excavations to continue in this legacy by investing in cleaner, future-ready transport. Through the Aegis Trailblazers, we’re helping forward-looking fleets like theirs access the tools, insights and cost structure needed to lead the transition to zero-emission transport.”