A resident who has objected to plans for a solar farm in Grimethorpe says that she and other residents are prepared to fight the plans all the way after raising concerns over the size of the scheme.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants Environmena have submitted plans to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, which would see solar panels erected across 160.94 acres over three parcels of agricultural land located along the A6195, which separates Grimethorpe and Cudworth.

The proposed solar farm, which would have a capacity of 49.9 MW, and would power 25,150 homes per year, would be in situ for 40 years, after which it would be dismantled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the applicants highlight the environmental benefits of renewable energy, including job creation and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, resident Linda Noble believes the development is too large for the location and proximity to local homes, and is also concerned it could disrupt the area’s natural environment.

Grimethorpe Solar Farm

Linda Noble, a Cudworth resident, told the local democracy reporting service that the solar panels, as the plans currently stand, will be just 50 yards from houses on Belle Green Lane, and that she and other residents have raised concerns about the loss of green space, wildlife on the site, the proximity to homes and the scale of the scheme.

“There’s just so many holes in the planning application, in terms of the environmental survey and the ecology study, not to mention what happens after the 40 years when Environmena are long gone,” said Linda.

“It’s not the Cotswolds, but it’s the only significant green space shared by Cudworth and Grimethorpe. There is wildlife on there. Deer, otters, foxes, rabbits, swans and many other wild birds have made that land their home. It’s really nice in the summertime and is used by many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have also been raised about another potential solar farm across the Wakefield border, between Felkirk and Royston.

“We’ll be sandwiched between these metal monstrosities,” added Linda.

“To me you’ve got the corporate giant in green clothing coming in, taking green space away from a deprived community. They wouldn’t do this in Cawthorne and Silkstone.

“There is nothing that Environmena could do to persuade us otherwise, other than re-site it somewhere that’s much more [of] a brownfield site away from residential, and reduce the size.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the objections, the developers say that the solar farm will provide vital renewable energy and contribute to the country’s net-zero emissions target. They also highlight plans to increase biodiversity through hedgerow planting, wildflower meadows, and a community garden near Milefield Primary School.

Lee Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at Enviromena, said: “Enviromena acknowledges the concerns raised by residents regarding the Grimethorpe Solar Farm and remains committed to working with the community to address them.

“In response to local feedback, we have reduced the project’s footprint by over 20 per cent, introduced additional landscaping to minimise visual impact, and incorporated biodiversity measures such as wildflower meadows and wildlife corridors.

“The project will generate enough clean energy to power 25,150 homes annually while preventing 14,060 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, contributing to both Barnsley’s and the UK’s net-zero targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the importance of local green spaces and have designed the project to support wildlife while ensuring the land is fully restored after its 40-year operational lifespan.

“Additionally, the project will provide economic benefits through local job creation, business rates contributions, and a community benefit fund. Enviromena remains open to continued dialogue with residents and is committed to delivering renewable energy in a way that respects both the environment and the community.”