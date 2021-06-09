Baroness Sayeeda Warsi to provide insight into how she reached the top at Humber Business Week

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Interviewer Paul Sewell, founder of Humber Business Week and Chair of Sewell Group, will also ask about Yorkshire devolution and levelling up, which are some of the key themes in a film being produced by some of the Business Week collaborators.

Mr Sewell said: “Our audience in the studio and online will be primarily from a business background and they’ll want to hear about Baroness Warsi’s experience and achievements in business but, in discussing that, it’s impossible to ignore the impact of discrimination against age, class, gender and race.

“We also know that the Baroness won an award this year for stand-up comedy, so we’re confident that we will have a serious discussion with some laughs along the way.”

Filmed at Hull’s Aura Innovation Centre with a live audience of invited guests, the interview will be streamed at 11am on Thursday. To register please visit the Thursday events page at https://www.humberbusinessweek.co.uk/