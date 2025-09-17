Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which bought rival Redrow in a £2.5bn deal last October, said the Budget on November 26 has added “additional risk” to the outlook.

It expects to complete between 17,200 and 17,800 homes in 2025-26, but forward orders are lower than a year earlier, at 10,350 as of August 24, compared with 10,398 a year ago.

It came as the firm – Britain’s biggest housebuilder – reported underlying pre-tax profits rising 26.8 per cent to £488.3m in the 53 weeks to June 29.

Barratt Redrow said it sees “limited growth” for the year ahead amid a challenging property market and buyer worries over tax hikes in the upcoming Budget. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

It said house completions came in lower than it had forecast, at 16,565 over the year, against previous aims for between 16,800 and 17,200.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Redrow, said the “housing market remains challenging and we anticipate limited growth in 2025-26”.

He said the long-term outlook was “compelling”, but flagged homebuyer caution.

Mr Thomas said the firm’s forecast assumes a normal autumn selling season, but warned the “extended period through to the Budget… and related uncertainties around general taxation and that applicable to housing, has introduced additional risk”.

He called for stability from Government policy to help ease some of the concerns.

“It is vital that Government policy, in particular around taxation and regulation, is focused on creating a positive and stable environment for business and investment,” Mr Thomas said.

Firms in the sector hope for a boost in the coming years from Labour’s target of building 1.5m homes by 2029, which has so far included reforming planning rules to make it easier to build homes.

But the Government also needs to boost homebuyer confidence and remove “constraints” on them, according to Barratt.

“Private homebuyer confidence remains fragile given the continuing affordability challenges they face, particularly around deposit requirements, and general concerns on employment, future taxation policy and mortgage rates,” Mr Thomas added.

Speaking on the results, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The housebuilding sector is nervous about the impact of the upcoming Budget on the property market as speculation continues around how Chancellor Rachel Reeves might seek to plug the black hole in the UK’s finances.