The firm announced that it had completed 16,565 home sales for the year to the end of June, a 7.8 per cent drop on last year and below its previously set out forecast.

The company said it had seen “some improvement” in mortgage market competition and availability during the period, but added that private sales activity had remained "sensitive to consumer caution”.

It said this was driven by the economic backdrop and ongoing affordability challenges faced by homebuyers.

Housebuilder Barratt Redrow has seen its sales drop as the firm said it had been hit by a “particularly challenging” London housing market. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A statement from the company added: “The London housing market has been particularly challenging with weak demand from both domestic and international homebuyers.”

Barratt Redrow said it expected to deliver adjusted profit before tax “in line with market expectations”

The housebuilder delivered a total average selling price of around £344,000 for the year.

Shares in the firm fell around 13 per cent in early trading following the announcement.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Redrow, said: "Against a challenging market backdrop, we have delivered a solid performance this year. Our adjusted profits are in line with market expectations, despite home completions being slightly below our guided range, mainly due to the impact of fewer international and investor completions than expected in our London businesses.

“Although demand during the year has been impacted by consumer caution and mortgage rates not falling as quickly as hoped, there remains a long-term structural under-supply of housing in this country.

“We remain confident in our medium-term ambition to deliver 22,000 high-quality homes a year, and in the long-term demand for our high-quality homes."

The company’s announcement comes as the Labour Government continues its push to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

In March, however, figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility suggested that the Government would likely fall short of this target.

A statement from Barratt Redrow in its latest trading update said: “We remain encouraged by the Government's focus on housebuilding and in particular its reforms of the planning system which, in time, should have a significant positive effect.

“However, to see housebuilding volumes accelerate and reach the numbers needed to tackle our housing crisis, Government needs to also address demand-side constraints on private home buyers.