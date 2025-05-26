Battery storage trial launched in Yorkshire which could save consumers 15 per cent on energy bills

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot, which launches in June 2025, will initially be open to 100 households in Crowle, northern Lincolnshire, and Starbeck, North Yorkshire, with E.ON currently inviting people to take part in the scheme.

Using free batteries from E.ON Next, and Northern Powergrid’s flexibility services product, households will be able to store electricity during cheaper times of the day – typically between 10pm and 8am – and use it at peak times – typically between 5pm and 8pm.

Paul Glendinning, director of energy systems at Northern Powergrid, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that low carbon technologies and the benefits of net zero are within reach for all our customers.

E.ON Next and Northern Powergrid said their new partnership could help lower energy customers’ monthly electricity bills by up to 15 per cent. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

“This initiative, which includes the installation and operation of domestic batteries, offers a sustainable solution to network challenges. Together with E.ON Next, we are committed to creating a more efficient and affordable energy future for everyone."

The batteries will be used alongside home insulation, which is also being provided for free through the trial. The firms said this would to increase the energy efficiency of participants home heating and maximise the value the batteries deliver.

The trial will officially begin running in two areas by November 2025, lasting between one and four years, with plans to expand if successful. Customers participating in the pilot will incur no upfront costs.

Ramona Vlasiu, Chief Operating Officer, E.ON Next, said: “Batteries are becoming an invaluable solution for customers looking to lower their energy bills and take control of their energy use, and we’re inviting households to apply to take part in our pilot.

“It is important that we find new ways to make these solutions available to the people who need them most, which is why we’ve partnered with Northern Powergrid to make batteries available to households in Crowle and Starbeck, where fuel poverty levels sit at around six per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

“Households have an important role to play in the UK’s transition to net zero, and through batteries and other solutions, we can also help to lower demand on the grid.”