Beal Homes announces next phase of The Greenways development that will see over 70 new homes built in Goole

Phase three of the development will see 76 homes built, taking the total number of properties delivered so far at The Greenways to 206. The first buyers are expected to move into homes in this latest phase by spring 2023.

The Greenways will feature 800 homes – making it the largest single scheme in Beal’s history - when the entire development is complete.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Devine, construction director at Beal, said: “Since saying ‘hello Goole’ at the launch of The Greenways in 2020 we’ve made excellent progress in delivering this game-changing development for the town.

Construction director Andy Devine and sales and marketing director Sue Waudby at The Greenways development in Goole.

“The pace of construction reflects the exceptionally strong demand we’re continuing to experience for all the house types available at The Greenways.

“It’s also hugely encouraging when you consider this is the single largest development in Beal’s history, as well as a very significant commitment to bringing a high-quality new residential community to one of Yorkshire’s most up and coming towns.”

So far, over 80 buyers have moved in at The Greenways, with a further 25 properties reserved and almost 30 Beal customers due to collect keys to their new home over coming weeks.

The development is supporting the creation of hundreds of new jobs in Goole.

Major developments in Goole include a £200m Siemens Mobility manufacturing facility, forming the centrepiece of a new ‘rail village’ and a worldwide distribution hub for FTSE 100 company Croda.

The third phase of The Greenways will comprise an extensive range of Beal’s two, three and four-bedroom homes.