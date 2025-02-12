Bean Coffee: Liverpool coffee roaster opens Leeds store at Wellington Place

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind the Wellington Place business district, has announced that Liverpool-headquartered Bean Coffee will be opening a shop at 11 Wellington Place this week.

A spokesman said: “Co-Founder Jon Whyte is known for sourcing a variety of beans from around the world, his travels regularly take him to India and Rwanda as part of his commitment to offer fresh, ethically sourced coffee, which will be served up alongside a selection of toasties, baguettes and pastries.”

Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, said: “At Wellington Place, we’re committed to curating a diverse and exciting food and drink offering.”

Award-winning, independent specialty coffee roasters, Bean Coffee has selected Wellington Place as its first Leeds location. (Photo supplied by Bean Coffee)

Mr Whyte added: “Wellington Place is a bustling, energetic district in the heart of the city. As our first store in Leeds, we knew that we wanted to be part of this community. MEPC’s commitment to creating an inclusive neighbourhood that supports the local community aligns with our business ethos and we can’t wait to open.”