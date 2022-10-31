Bed and breakfast in Bridlington with 'stunning' views set to reopen under new owner

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has revealed that the former Seacourt Hotel in Bridlington in East Yorkshire has been sold and is set to reopen for guests in the coming weeks.

The three-star bed & breakfast features 11 bedrooms, a separate sitting and dining room, and a function room and bar, with “stunning” sea views to the front. The owner’s accommodation located to the rear of the property was also included in the sale.

The previous owner, Anne Mountain said: “I have owned the business for more than 30 years and have met some wonderful people from all over the world.

"I am selling with a heavy heart, but I am delighted that the new owner, plans to invest in the future of the business and I wish him all the best.”

The new owner, Richard Preston who operates the nearby Richies Café Bar on the seafront, said: “I am delighted to have secured the purchase of this well-known building and I have grand plans for the place.

"The intention is to rebrand the ground floor bar and restaurant as ‘The Seacourt Carvery’ and have the bed and breakfast operation fully reopened by the February half term next year.

"Beyond that, we intend to invest further significant funds over the next 18 months in the complete refurbishment and remodelling of the building, with the aim of creating a superb boutique hotel of which the town of Bridlington can be proud.”

Mark Worley, Director in Christie & Co’s North West Hotel team who brokered the deal, added: “This sale demonstrates the ongoing demand for small to medium hospitality businesses, particularly those in seaside resorts and tourist-led locations.