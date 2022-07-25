Bed and breakfast with five-star TripAdvisor rating in 'stunning' Yorkshire coast village brought to market

Formerly known as ‘The Buck Inn’ public house, the family-run B&B is set in an historic building in the heart of the village.

The building was renovated in 2011 to become ‘The Southgate B&B’ and was taken over by the new owners in 2018.

A spokesman said: "Since then, the B&B has achieved five-star ratings on TripAdvisor and Booking.com and has been recognised with several awards and accolades including the Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award year-on-year, a Recognition of Excellence Award from Hotels Combined Best and most recently, the Best Historic Village Pub & Hotel for North Yorkshire from LUXlife Resort and Retreat Awards.

"The Southgate sits within easy reach of the popular seaside towns of Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington, with Whitby a little further along the coast. The B&B is surrounded by some of North Yorkshire's most stunning scenery with walking and cycle routes on the doorstep, making it an ideal base for exploring the region."

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, commented: “I’m excited to bring The Southgate B&B to the market. After experiencing a very buoyant period in the market with a strong demand for guest houses, I’m confident we will achieve a great result with this sale.