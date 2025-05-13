Bedroq and Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) install mission critical control rooms for regional crime unit

West Yorkshire-base high-performance IT solutions provider Bedroq have partnered with video wall experts Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) to complete control room installations for a UK police regional crime unit spanning five force areas.

The control rooms are based across multiple sites, which can’t be identified for security reasons, and comprise five video walls using a total of 43 LCD video wall displays, ranging from 46-inch to 55-inch and controlled by UVS Lucidity WBC90 controllers with Lucidity software and touch panels.

The project, which also included additional displays in multiple operation rooms, provides 24/7 operation in mission critical settings.

Bedroq, which has its HQ in Steeton, West Yorkshire, provides secure, resilient networks, and managed IT solutions for police forces, critical national infrastructure, and other customers across the UK where high performance is critical.

Steve Murphy (left) and Mike Cummins

UVS specialise in control room installations at prisons and other high-security establishments.

Mike Cummins, Senior Technical Architect at Bedroq, said: “We chose to partner with UVS because of their phenomenal reputation and vast experience within the law enforcement sector.”

“Their tried and tested solutions have enabled police forces nationally and internationally to visualise important data and video information in mission critical environments.”

UVS and Bedroq worked closely throughout the tender process, using product demonstrations, technical evaluations, and site surveys.

They are also working together as partners on a number of other UK police and Government projects with equally complex and sensitive requirements.

Mike Cummins added: “Our customer base is mission critical, 24/7 operational organisations working on sensitive material and operations of national security.”

“Lucidity is a rock-solid platform built on tried and tested technologies and backed by an extensively knowledgeable team.”

UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “Bedroq’s customers demand the highest in security capability as well as flexible integration and feature rich functionality, and we are delighted to be working with them on projects which ultimately help to protect people and property across the country.”

“Lucidity is designed with simplicity and ease of use for the customer in mind and we have had lots of positive feedback from operators who find it intuitive to use, particularly in those high-pressure situations where every second counts.”