Beech Farm Cottages: 'Charming' holiday cottage business in North Yorkshire hits market for £1.85m

Located in the village of Wrelton, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, Beech Farm Cottages comprises eight individually styled cottages converted from an 18th-century farmstead. The original farmhouse and the adjoining Beech Royd Cottage are Grade II listed. The owners are bringing the business to market as they look to step back from day-to-day operations and focus on other ventures. Graham Kirk, the current owner said: “We've taken great pride in developing the business into something special, and we’re excited to see someone else take it forward.”