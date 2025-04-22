Beeley Wood Recycling Village: Site to expand despite residents’ objections

The extension of a Sheffield industrial waste recycling plant has been recommended to go ahead despite objections from residents and local politicians.

An application by Blue Phoenix UK to extend an aggregate recycling facility at Beeley Wood Recycling Village on Beeley Wood Lane, Middlewood is being decided by Sheffield City Council’s planning and development committee next week (April 29).

The application, which dates back just over a year, seeks to extend the operational area of the aggregate recycling facility, erect a new processing building and increase its operating hours, the amount of waste processed and the stockpile heights.

A report to the committee says that the application relates to a parcel of land 3.5 hectares in size, located at the north-west end of the Claywheels Lane industrial estate. It was formerly part of the Union Carbide Site (UCAR) which closed in the 1980s.

An image submitted to Sheffield City Council of a mobile dust suppression system being proposed for the Blue Phoenix site at Beeley Wood Recycling Village, Middlewood

The report states that currently the west 2.2 hectares of the site is used to process incinerator bottom ash (IBA), a by-product of the incineration of waste materials at energy recovery facilities. The majority is brick, rubble, glass, ceramics and stone, some of which can be recovered and recycled as IBAA, used for road-building and by the construction industry.

Part of the site would be used for stockpiling IBAA and the piles would be increased in height from 8 to 12 metres. The amount of IBA being processed would expand from 200,000 tonnes to 300,000 tonnes annually. The firm also wants to extend its operating hours to run from 7am to 8pm Monday to Fridays and 7am to 4pm on weekends and bank holidays. A second phase of the proposal would involve building a new processing plant, followed by demolition of the existing one. The site employs 12 full-time staff, which the application form states will increase to 14.

Two sets of public consultation events have been held since February 2024. The main concerns raised related to noise, dust, visual impact, landscape mitigation, the increase in hours and days and the increased height of stockpiles.

The council has received 62 objections plus an online petition signed by 67 people. Bradfield Parish Council supports refusal because of concerns around increased noise pollution, vehicle movements and working hours, plus the general environmental impact on the surrounding area.

Coun William Sapwell, who represents Stannington ward on the city council, also voiced concerns on air pollution, dust, the increase in traffic and noise pollution.

He stated: “After the events on March 2, 2025 relating to the demolition of the chimneys by controlled explosion without any prior warning to residents, I do not believe that mitigations about noise pollution will be adhered with.”

The report to the committee refers to the “limited visual impact” of the increased height of the stockpiles, “viewed with a backdrop of other industrial uses, and woodland”.

It says that IBA is an unavoidable by-product from energy recovery centres which has to be recycled and repurposed and the proposal relates to an established operation located within an industrial area.

It adds: “There will be some impact on the living conditions of occupiers within the vicinity, depending on the precise location of where it is experienced. However, subject to restrictions on operating hours, this is now considered to be to an acceptable level.