Begbies Traynor Group boosts senior offering across Yorkshire and Humber with partner promotions

Begbies Traynor Group has promoted Laura Baxter and Mike Jenkins to partner, enhancing its senior-level insolvency and restructuring support for businesses across Hull, the Humber, York and the surrounding areas.

Laura and Mike have almost two decades of collective experience as qualified insolvency practitioners, supporting businesses across a full range of insolvency and restructuring activities, as well as complementing the other business services provided by Begbies Traynor Group across the region.

Based in the Begbies Traynor Group Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe offices, Laura has been with the firm more than 12 years and delivers advice to businesses across Hull and East Yorkshire. After obtaining a law degree at the University of Hull, Laura completed her Legal Practice Course in 2006. She then moved into financial services consultancy, climbing the ranks before qualifying as an insolvency practitioner in 2019. She regularly advises both corporate and personal clients across a range of industries including manufacturing, construction, hospitality and retail.

Mike has been at the firm since 2008, when the business he started at as a trainee was acquired by Begbies Traynor. He qualified as an insolvency practitioner in 2013 and has risen to partner at the firm. In his role he works across industries including agriculture, retail, construction, hospitality and manufacturing, supporting businesses in York and its surrounding rural areas and towns.

Begbies Traynor’s Laura Baxter, Julian Pitts, Mike Jenkins

Julian Pitts, Begbies Traynor Group regional managing partner for Yorkshire, said: “Businesses across the region need senior advice to help them make difficult decisions and navigate their way through the current economic climate. Both Laura and Mike have proven time and time again that their guidance and support to businesses is vital. These promotions are richly deserved and I know that the clients they work with on a daily basis appreciate the valuable guidance they offer during times of extreme pressure and distress.”

Laura Baxter, partner at Begbies Traynor Group, said: “There is much positivity across industries in the Hull and Humber region, but there are also many that need support at this time. Due to the opportunities in the region we have been able to see significant success with CVAs and restructuring work, especially for those businesses that get in touch at the first signs of distress.

“In my new role as partner I am looking forward to continuing to help businesses survive, assist those that need to restructure or refinance and support the continued growth of the Begbies Traynor Group services across the region.”

Mike Jenkins, partner at Begbies Traynor Group, said: “York and the surrounding area have always created vibrant, successful businesses and there are some exciting industries cropping up in the region. However, some more traditional sectors do need support and we can help them at this time.