Begbies Traynor: Insolvency specialist sees profits rise amid surge in company failures
The group said it was seeing trading in its business recovery and advisory division – which accounts for 55 per cent of group revenues – boosted by larger and higher value insolvencies.
This helped the firm’s business recovery arm deliver a five per cent rise in revenues to £83.7m over the year to April 30, despite a slight fall in the number of corporate insolvencies more widely across the UK.
Executive chairman Ric Traynor said: “We have started the new year with encouraging activity levels and positive momentum across the group.
“We anticipate continuing growth in the new financial year, driven by the increase in scale of our teams, including the recruitment of senior fee earners, together with the visibility of fees on current instructions, larger and higher value cases, and supportive market conditions."
Official figures showed there were 23,969 corporate insolvency appointments in the year to April 30, down from 25,408 the previous year.
Begbies said its insolvency order book had increased to £78.6m from £71.9m a year ago. It saw annual pre-tax profits almost double to £11.5m from £5.8m the year before as revenues jumped 12 per cent to £153.7m.
