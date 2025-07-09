Begbies Traynor: Insolvency specialist sees profits rise amid surge in company failures

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor has notched up 10 years of growth in a row as profits nearly doubled amid a surge in larger scale company failures.
By Holly Williams
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

The group said it was seeing trading in its business recovery and advisory division – which accounts for 55 per cent of group revenues – boosted by larger and higher value insolvencies.

This helped the firm’s business recovery arm deliver a five per cent rise in revenues to £83.7m over the year to April 30, despite a slight fall in the number of corporate insolvencies more widely across the UK.

Executive chairman Ric Traynor said: “We have started the new year with encouraging activity levels and positive momentum across the group.

Begbies Traynor has notched up 10 years of growth in a row as profits nearly doubled amid a surge in larger scale company failures. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wireplaceholder image
“We anticipate continuing growth in the new financial year, driven by the increase in scale of our teams, including the recruitment of senior fee earners, together with the visibility of fees on current instructions, larger and higher value cases, and supportive market conditions."

Official figures showed there were 23,969 corporate insolvency appointments in the year to April 30, down from 25,408 the previous year.

Begbies said its insolvency order book had increased to £78.6m from £71.9m a year ago. It saw annual pre-tax profits almost double to £11.5m from £5.8m the year before as revenues jumped 12 per cent to £153.7m.

