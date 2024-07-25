Begbies Traynor sees ‘substantial growth’ at York and Teesside offices

In 2015, when Begbies Traynor acquired Broadbents, the firm Mr Broadbent had founded five years earlier, it comprised only ten staff, including just one licensed insolvency practitioner and three managers.

The offices now boast a joined 23-strong team, fronted by two partners and two directors, all of whom are qualified appointment-takers.

The huge increase in workload over the last nine years with Begbies Traynor advising small to medium-sized owner-managed businesses and individuals throughout the region, has also resulted in turnover rising by 300 per cent, the firm said.

Dave Broadbent, leader of Begbies Traynor's York and Teesside offices. Photo by Simon Dewhurst

As well as covering the Yorkshire and Teesside areas, the two offices are now also undertaking insolvency work for businesses throughout the country.

Mr Broadbent said: “Over the last 25 years of operating across North Yorkshire and Teesside, I’m proud to have supported hundreds of regional businesses.

“During this period, we’ve seen rapid expansion at both the York and Teesside offices in response to continuing high levels of demand for our services from SMEs and individuals, and, indeed, we have plans to open a third office in the region imminently.

"Having established ourselves as the leading name in insolvency throughout the region, we are looking forward to continuing to provide specialist advice for company directors and individuals experiencing financial difficulties, from an expert team of professionals based here and who really understand the region.”

Mr Broadbent, who currently lives in Northallerton, has worked in insolvency since 1997 and became one of the UK’s youngest insolvency practitioners when he began taking formal appointments in 2005.

Having been a member of the insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 for nearly 20 years, he was recently appointed as the group’s regional chair in Yorkshire and the Humber.