Behind Closed Doors, a popular speakeasy bar in Manchester, will open on Call Lane this August, taking over the former Wire nightclub.

After ringing a bell and entering through a secret door, customers can expect cocktails and 1960s and 1970s inspired design, erotic pictures and mannequins.

Established in 2015 in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Behind Closed Doors aims to put a naughty twist on vintage erotica with an adult-only theme throughout to cater for the more adventurous party-goer.

Nick Parr, director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, said: “Leeds has an enviable reputation for its nightlife, and it was the immediate choice as the location for our second venue.

“When you visit Behind Closed Doors you enter a liberating, hedonistic atmosphere, where we want guests to release their inhibitions. From the scandalous décor and tempting drinks to the live DJ’s playing eclectic funk, soul and disco music, we’ve created a place where you can really show your wild side and indulge a few guilty pleasures.

“As someone who has partied in the city many times, I know that the people of Leeds are going to love what we have in store for them.”