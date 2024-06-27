Behind Closed Doors Leeds: Risqué bar to open on Call Lane in former Wire nightclub

A cocktail bar with a titillating twist is coming to Leeds this summer, creating 20 new jobs.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST

Behind Closed Doors, a popular speakeasy bar in Manchester, will open on Call Lane this August, taking over the former Wire nightclub.

After ringing a bell and entering through a secret door, customers can expect cocktails and 1960s and 1970s inspired design, erotic pictures and mannequins.

Risqué bar Behind Closed Doors to open on Call Lane in former Wire nightclub

Established in 2015 in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Behind Closed Doors aims to put a naughty twist on vintage erotica with an adult-only theme throughout to cater for the more adventurous party-goer.

Nick Parr, director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, said: “Leeds has an enviable reputation for its nightlife, and it was the immediate choice as the location for our second venue.

“When you visit Behind Closed Doors you enter a liberating, hedonistic atmosphere, where we want guests to release their inhibitions. From the scandalous décor and tempting drinks to the live DJ’s playing eclectic funk, soul and disco music, we’ve created a place where you can really show your wild side and indulge a few guilty pleasures.

“As someone who has partied in the city many times, I know that the people of Leeds are going to love what we have in store for them.”

Behind Closed Doors is due to open in August.

