Behind Closed Doors: 'Naughty' cocktail bar to open in Leeds after success in Manchester

Behind Closed Doors is to take over the former Wire nightclub venue on Call Lane after its concept proved popular in Manchester’s Northern Quarter where it has been operating since 2015.

The venue will include retro phones on tables allowing customers to call people on other booths while the decor includes “erotic pictures, sexy mannequins and adult TV emblazoned on the walls”.

Director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, Nick Parr, said the new venue will bring something different to the city’s nightlife scene and he believes the concept will be embraced.

“Leeds has an enviable reputation for its nightlife, and it was the immediate choice as the location for our second venue,” he said.

“When you visit Behind Closed Doors you enter a liberating, hedonistic atmosphere, where we want guests to release their inhibitions.

"From the scandalous décor and tempting drinks to the live DJ’s playing eclectic funk, soul and disco music, we’ve created a place where you can really show your wild side and indulge a few guilty pleasures.

