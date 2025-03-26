Bellway to increase housebuilding amid ‘healthy’ demand

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the company lifted after it told shareholders that profits have increased after it completed more houses.

The company is among developers to have been boosted by easing mortgage rates and the Labour Government’s ambition to build 1.5 million homes.

Newcastle-based Bellway said it delivered 4,755 homes in the half-year to January, up 12% against the same period a year earlier.

Housebuilder Bellway has said it is building more homes amid “healthy” demand from buyers. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

It reported “improved sales rates” as customer demand was supported by “good availability” of mortgage finance.

The company said it is therefore on track to deliver at least 8,500 homes in the current financial year.

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive of Bellway, said: “Bellway has delivered a strong first half performance with good growth in volume output and profits.

“Underlying demand for our homes is healthy and we have been encouraged by the improvement in customer inquiries and reservations since the start of the new calendar year.