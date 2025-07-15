Ben Hazelton joins the herd at Zebra Print Group

Leeds-based, family-owned print solutions provider, Zebra Print Group, has bolstered its team with the appointment of Ben Hazleton, a business development and sales expert, marking a significant step forward for the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the UK’s print and production industry.

Bringing over 24 years of industry experience, Ben’s appointment reflects Zebra Print Group’s ongoing investment in expertise, innovation and customer service excellence. With a strong background in both web-offset printing and print-finishing, Ben adds a new dimension to the team’s capabilities and will play a pivotal role in driving new business and enhancing client relationships.

In his new position as Sales Manager, Ben will be responsible for generating new commercial opportunities, advising clients from concept through to production, and ensuring that Zebra Print Group’s renowned standards are upheld throughout every project.

Commenting on his appointment, Ben said: “I’m really excited to be joining Zebra Print Group at such an exciting time of growth and innovation. The team’s commitment to quality and creativity really stood out to me, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with our clients and helping drive the business forward. It’s a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a company with such a dynamic vision for the future.”

Established in 2006, Zebra Print Group is a family-owned business delivering expert, end-to-end print solutions for nearly two decades.

Founded by David Storr with a vision to offer high-quality, affordable print services, the company is now led by his daughter, managing director, Samantha Overton, continuing the legacy of excellence and innovation.

Samantha added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Ben to the Zebra Print Group family. His energy, experience and passion for delivering exceptional service make him a perfect fit for our team. As we continue to grow and evolve, Ben’s leadership in sales will be instrumental in strengthening client relationships and driving new opportunities.”

As a proud champion of British manufacturing, Zebra Print Group carries out all printing and production at its facility in the heart of Yorkshire, supporting local jobs and investing in quality craftsmanship. From initial artwork to final delivery, the team provides a fully managed, end-to-end service that simplifies even the most complex print projects, all on time and within budget.