Benchmark Holdings: Aquaculture firm hails 'transformational' year as £260m sale of genetics division looms

Benchmark Holdings, which makes products to support the work of the aquatic plants and animals industry, has posted a loss of £39.1m for the year ending September 30, 2024, with the figure attributed to a combination of factors including lower revenues, higher finance costs and spending linked to a strategic review. It follows a £21.3m loss the year before.

But the latest figures do not account for the £260m sale of its Genetics business to Novo Holdings which was announced in late November.

The deal, involving an initial cash consideration of £230m, is expected to be completed in early 2025 subject to regulatory approvals.

Trond Williksen says the company is moving in the right direction

The company said it believes the disposal “unlocks significant value for shareholders” and also has the benefit of allowing the group to focus on its Advanced Nutrition and Health business areas while reducing costs.

Money from the sale will go towards repaying the group's unsecured listed green bond and drawn amounts under the group's revolving credit facility.

Trond Williksen, CEO, said: "FY24 was transformational for the group.

"We managed to deliver a resilient performance amidst difficult market conditions, as well as realising significant shareholder value resulting from the successful development of our Genetics business over the years.

"The sale of Genetics creates an opportunity to simplify the Group's structure, positioning it to realise the potential in the Advanced Nutrition and Health business areas, whilst reducing costs and leverage.

"At the same time it will enable a return of capital to shareholders.

"Following the disposal, Benchmark will become a lean, profitable organisation with a solid balance sheet, focused on realising the significant value and potential in our continuing business where we have market leading positions, a track record of innovation and significant headroom for growth."

The company has also announced the retirement of current chairman Peter George, who will be succeeded by Tripp Lane, a founding partner of advisory firm Delancey Cove LLC.

Mr Lane, who will start next week, said: "I am delighted to join the Board of Benchmark as Chairman, and I am excited to work with the management team and the board on the next stage of the Company's journey."

Mr George added: "It has been an honour and privilege to serve both as Executive and Non-Executive Chair at Benchmark. Staff and management have been of the highest calibre which made it easier.

"I have also served with many dedicated non-executive directors over the years, and I thank them for their support and the support of our investors.