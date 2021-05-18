Benchmark set for growth after making good progress over half year

Trond Williksen

Benchmark develops products and solutions which improve yield, quality and animal health. It improves the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of its customers' stock.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs with specialist genetic traits.

The group's revenue from continuing operations increased by 6% to £59.5m for the six months ended 31 March 2021.

The statement added: "Good progress was made on the company’s strategic priorities particularly towards the commercialisation of its new sea lice treatment.

In genetics, the company secured new customer wins in the emerging land-based salmon segment and is expanding its egg incubation capacity in Iceland to support growth across all production paradigms.

Trond Williksen, the CEO, commented: “Benchmark has performed well in the first half and has made good strategic progress across our three business areas. This reflects our successful restructuring, the new focus and discipline on delivering on our strategic priorities to create profitable growth.