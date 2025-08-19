Benenden Health: Yorkshire-based healthcare provider appoints new chief operating officer

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-for-profit healthcare provider, which holds a 870,000-strong membership, has appointed Jon Cawley as its new chief operating officer.

Mr Cawley joins the firm with significant insurance industry experience, having previously held positions as head of claims at NFU Mutual, head of claims at Towergate Insurance and two director roles at Zurich Insurance.

Mr Cawley also previously held the role of head of claims operations for NHS Resolution.

Jon Cawley has been appointed as chief operating officer at Benenden Health.

Speaking on the new role, he said: “I am delighted to be joining Benenden Health’s well respected, multi award-winning team.

“It feels a very natural step to move into the role at Benenden Health where I am looking forward to spending time with my team, our members and key partners.”

In his new role, Mr Cawley will be responsible for driving the operational strategy for the delivery of Benenden Health’s services to members and its member-facing teams.

