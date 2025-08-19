Benenden Health: Yorkshire-based healthcare provider appoints new chief operating officer

Yorkshire-based healthcare provider Benenden Health has announced that it has appointed a new chief operating officer.
Michael Crossland
The not-for-profit healthcare provider, which holds a 870,000-strong membership, has appointed Jon Cawley as its new chief operating officer.

Mr Cawley joins the firm with significant insurance industry experience, having previously held positions as head of claims at NFU Mutual, head of claims at Towergate Insurance and two director roles at Zurich Insurance.

Mr Cawley also previously held the role of head of claims operations for NHS Resolution.

Jon Cawley has been appointed as chief operating officer at Benenden Health.

Speaking on the new role, he said: “I am delighted to be joining Benenden Health’s well respected, multi award-winning team.

“It feels a very natural step to move into the role at Benenden Health where I am looking forward to spending time with my team, our members and key partners.”

In his new role, Mr Cawley will be responsible for driving the operational strategy for the delivery of Benenden Health’s services to members and its member-facing teams.

Chief executive officer Tom Woolgrove, added: “On behalf of everyone at Benenden Health, we are delighted to welcome Jon to the team and look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on our members, colleagues, and the wider organisation."

