Bereavement leave for miscarriages before 24 weeks will be major milestone: Hannah Strawbridge

The loss is not only heartbreaking for the woman experiencing it, but for their partners too, who often feel helpless and want to support.

I’ve had friends recall how they had to drag themselves back to work just days after losing a much-wanted pregnancy, pretending everything was fine. I’ve spoken to men who felt helpless, grieving for a baby they never got to meet, yet receiving no acknowledgement or support from the workplace.

For years, early pregnancy loss has been treated as an unspoken grief, a deeply personal tragedy that the workplace has largely ignored. The feeling has been, ‘it happens’ and ‘deal with it quietly, please’.

Hannah Strawbridge shares her expert insight. Picture: Kate Hollingsworth

But finally, change is coming. The UK government has now approved plans to offer bereavement leave to anyone who experiences pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. It’s a milestone moment and a long-overdue recognition that this is not ‘just one of those things’ - it is real, profound loss.

Under the proposed changes, which will be incorporated into the Employment Rights Bill currently making its way through Parliament, those who experience pregnancy loss, including ectopic pregnancies, embryo transfer loss during IVF, and terminations for medical reasons, will have the right to bereavement leave.

It will apply across England, Scotland, and Wales (Northern Ireland already has similar provisions in place).

Crucially, the legislation will also apply to partners, recognising that grief does not belong to just one person.

The law is expected to come into effect in 2026 at the earliest, and while the leave will be unpaid (just like bereavement leave for the loss of a spouse or parent), it is still a vital step forward.

Of course, this progress didn’t happen by accident. It is the result of tireless campaigning by charities like the Miscarriage Association, the Women and Equalities Committee, and individuals who refused to be silent about their suffering.

Sarah Owen MP played a pivotal role in pushing for amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, ensuring that pre-24-week pregnancy loss is finally recognised in employment law.

In a climate where businesses are already under financial pressure from all corners, there are bound to be questions and people arguing that this is unnecessary, that it will be abused, and will cost businesses too much.

To them, I say this: imagine losing a baby on a Sunday and being expected to turn up to work on a Monday, smile plastered on, meeting deadlines as though nothing happened. Imagine trying to support your partner through a miscarriage, only to be told you’re not entitled to a single day off. If we already accept that people need time to grieve after losing a parent or spouse, why should early pregnancy loss be treated any differently?

This is a long-overdue recognition that miscarriage is not just a ‘women’s issue’ but a family, workplace, and societal issue. And while unpaid leave is not perfect (many will argue, rightly, that financial support should be part of the package), this legislation at least ensures that people will no longer be forced to choose between their grief and their job.

It’s about dignity and compassion. And it’s about time.