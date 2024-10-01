Berry's jewellers set to close doors on Hull store

The luxury jeweller has announced that the store in central Hull will close this December with huge closing down sale planned from October and throughout the Christmas shopping period

Historic luxury jeweller, Berry’s, has announced the imminent closure of its Hull store in Queen Victoria Square.

Located in the heart of Hull’s shopping district, the store – which first opened in 1991 – will officially close at the end of December.

To mark the end of its 33-year tenancy in the city, from 7th October and throughout November and December, shoppers can enjoy huge savings in-store across the retailer’s range of quality diamond jewellery, engagement rings and luxury watches.

Berry’s has been a staple of the British high-street for more than 125 years. With a huge presence across the north, the jeweller continues to attract shoppers to its boutiques in York and Leeds.

Simon Walton, Managing Director of Berry’s Jewellers commented: “The decision to close our Hull store hasn’t been easy, and one of the most difficult we have had to take, but we feel like now is the right time to focus on growing our flagship stores, and concentrate on our stores in Leeds, Windsor, York, Nottingham and Newcastle where we continue to provide first-class customer service and an unrivalled retail experience.

“We would also like to thank our loyal customers who over the years have supported us so well. We are hoping they will remain loyal to Berry’s, being able to shop online on our website or in our stores in York and Leeds.”