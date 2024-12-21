Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store, which is now officially open, will house Berry’s own fine jewellery collections, as well as a range of watches and jewellery from what the company described as “the world’s biggest brands”.

French luxury goods firm, Cartier, will also occupy half of the new premises, making it one of the largest Cartier footprints in Yorkshire and the biggest in Leeds.

The historic maison will be moving its collection of watches from its current location in Berry’s Albion Street to expand its iconic watch offering in the city.

The Walton family mark the opening of the new Berry's Cartier store in Leeds. Left to right: Simon Walton, Jeffrey Walton, Oliver Walton.

Speaking on the new store, Laurent Feniou, managing director of Cartier UK, said: “We are delighted to partner with Berry’s for this exciting opening.

“As a longstanding partner for more than 30 years, it’s a truly special occasion to expand the Maison’s iconic watch presence in this new space.’’

Founded in Paris by Louis-François Cartier in 1847, Cartier designs, manufactures and sells luxury watches, jewellery, sunglasses and leather goods.

Berry’s said that the joint venture marks an “exciting moment” for the family-owned retailer, which has expanded its footprint in the city centre over recent years.

The store opening – which marks the fourth Berry’s in Leeds – has seen the former Owen & Robinson boutique, owned by Berry’s for more than 20 years, completely transformed into a new luxury retail destination.

The announcement comes at the end of what Berry’s described as a “milestone year of investment”.

Simon Walton, managing director at Berry’s Jewellers, said: “2024 has been a phenomenally busy year for Berry’s.

“We have continued to invest in our retail presence across Leeds, so that we bring customers across the north of England a luxury watch and jewellery offering that’s completely unmatched in the region.”

Berry’s Jewelers is a fifth generation family business based in Leeds. The company operates multiple sites across the city, including its own branded stores, a Breitling boutique and an Omega boutique.

The latest opening comes after Berry’s announced earlier this year that Leeds city centre is also set to become home to the first Patek Philippe store outside of London, after a partnership between the Swiss watchmaker and the Yorkshire-based Jewellers.

The move will see the Berry’s flagship Albion Street store converted into a mono-branded Patek Philippe boutique in a refit costing around £2m.

The store will be designed by Patek Philippe’s architects in Switzerland, with shopfitters from the UK. Preparation works are already underway for the conversion, with the store set to open around June next year.

Speaking on the announcement, Adrian Lurshay, managing director for Patek Philippe in the UK, said: “I think when a customer visits they’re going to feel like they're in the Patek Philippe world. We’re bringing a bit of Geneva to Leeds.

“It will be fantastic, and will be one of the finest shopping locations outside London.”

The site, which was previously under discussion for around 18 months, will mark only the second mono-branded Patek Philippe store in the UK, alongside the brand’s London store, which it owns.