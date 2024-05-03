Besbrode Pianos joins prestigious British Antiques Dealers’ Association

Founded in 1918, BADA is the leading trade association for the fine art, design, and antiques community.

Louise Phillips, Chair of BADA said: “Members are carefully vetted and selected for their wealth of experience, professional integrity, and the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of their stock. They are also internationally recognised for their expertise and unparalleled knowledge in their chosen field of speciality.”

Besbrode Pianos offers amateur and professional players an unrivalled opportunity to try and compare pianos side-by-side. Experts in packing and shipping, they regularly sell pianos individually and by wholesale across the globe.

Melvin Besbrode

The showroom is home to several decorative, art-cased pianos from the Golden Age of piano making.

Stand-out pieces include The Richard Strauss, IbachGrand Piano with a chequered, cherry case and gate legs with black spindles. Designed by Emanuel von Seidl, it’s one of two pianos made for Richard Strauss.

Another of historic note is the unique, 1899, King Edward VII Bluthner Grand Piano with a rosewood case and bevelled glass music desk. The cabinet is decorated with Art Nouveau and Empire-style features. It was showcased at the Paris Exposition Universelle (1900), and was bought by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in the Coronation year (1902) and situated in the ballroom of Marlborough House.

One of Besbrode Pianos antiques has caught global media attention. The New York Times will feature a story on the RMS Olympic Steinway Vertegrand Piano, commissioned for the sister ship of The Titanic.

Olympic Piano

The 1912 Steinway & Sons Vertegrand upright piano with a quartered walnut case, features a cabinet carved with rolling waves, swagged bellflowers, acanthus, and strapwork highlighted in gold. The piano was made for RMS Olympic Liner, sister to The Titanic, and was designed by Aldam Heaton & Co, Harland & Wolff's interior decoration company.

Musicians from all over the world, and particularly from the local Leeds Conservatoire and Leeds International Piano Competition, come to play and practice at Besbrode Pianos, one of the UK’s best kept ‘Piano Emporium’ secrets.

Besbrode Pianos has been a sponsor to The Leeds International Piano competition for over a decade.

