Bespoke approach is our answer to challenge of social care recruitment: Sharon O'Brien

I work for Happy Futures, which supports individuals living with learning disabilities, mental health, autism and complex care needs, and part of my role is to recruit people into caring roles.

Few would argue with the pressing need to raise pay and improve conditions. In our sector, the median pay of independent sector care workers in England in 2024 was £11 an hour.

We are based in Scarborough, and I absolutely understand why a person looking for income would choose to clean a caravan instead of becoming a carer when the pay is exactly the same.

Sharon O'Brien shares her expert insight

Caring roles come with immense responsibility, and they are not the sort of job you leave at the door when you come home.

Understandably, we have seen an influx of overseas workers into these roles and which may be curbed as recently announced by the UK government.

There are now many online job recruiters in this field, and we do use them, but they come at a great cost when budgets are already tight.

So instead, we have tried to be canny about how we recruit.

To the right candidate, we are trying something else.

We have moved away from the spray and pray approach of job recruitment and now adopt a much more bespoke approach.

To start, we make sure we are absolutely clear on what we’re looking for.

We work internally with the person we are caring for with learning disabilities or autism to understand what qualities they would like in the person who supports them.

We also speak to the team manager for each individual and the team around them to get an understanding of what the individual needs and what support would complement the existing skills in the team.

From all this research, we create a bespoke job advert.

We also try to understand the candidate as best we can and fit their needs.

It may mean we take people from unconventional backgrounds or people who haven’t worked in the care sector previously.

Or that we speak to people who ‘don’t look good on paper’ but in person are just the right fit.

We state we are a values-based recruiter, so the Care Quality Commission requires us to evidence this, but for us, these aren’t just words; it is something that is embedded throughout the company from our chief executive officer right down to the wording on the job advert.

Yes, we look for experience and background, but the values a person holds are very important.

We want our support workers to be collaborative and celebrate success as a team.

Recruiting people into caring roles continues to be challenging, but we continually strive to find ways to get the right people into the right roles.

By doing this, we not only reduce turnover or retention rates but find people who understand that to care is a calling, not a job.