There are four Yorkshire fish and chip shops that have been named among best in the country and have remained finalists in the National Fish and Chip Awards among 20 other chippies.

The National Fish and Chip Awards names the 20 fish and chip shops which are getting closer to being named Takeaway of the Year.

The business owners have shown excellence in the industry and product expertise, environmental and sustainable business methods, employer accountability, and providing high quality food, to name a few of the judging categories.

Mister C's, Selby. | Google

The Takeaway of the Year category is considered the toughest of them all and there is another round of detailed reviews to come which will see the official judges saying ‘tartare’ to 10 more of the competitors.

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), Andrew Crook, that organises the awards, explained the reasons for the grueling process: “The National Fish & Chip Awards inspects entrants’ businesses to such an intricate level as there is a duty of care to ensure industry standards and practices are upheld to the highest degree.

“The ultimate goal is to produce fish and chips that customers want to eat time and time again but doing so sustainably for the environment and business longevity.

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet. | Google

“Our 20 shortlisted chippies are showing their mettle, and we hope they are feeling proud to have made it this far and we are thrilled to be part of their growth experience.’’

Director and founder of BDSigns and BDigital, Barry Dickman, said: “Congratulations to all the business being shortlisted in the top 20 for Takeaway of the Year—what an incredible achievement for them, their teams and families! All of us at BDSigns are proud to be part of their journey, and we're here to support them however we can.

“On a personal note, I, Barry Dickman, can't wait to celebrate with you all on the night. Out of over 7,500 chip shops across the UK, these ones have made it to the top - absolutely amazing!”

The Scrap Box, York. | Google

The National Fish and Chip Awards is on February 26, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, where the Takeaway of the Year winner will be revealed.

Top 20 finalists for Takeaway of the Year in National Fish and Chip Awards

Cornwall

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro

County Durham

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Essex

The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea

Greater Manchester

Taylors, Stockport

Hampshire

Mike’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Eastleigh

Kent

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate

Lancashire

Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldwistle

Lincolnshire

Elite on the Ball, Lincoln

London

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley

Norfolk

French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea

Nottinghamshire

Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent

Surrey

Seafare Guildford

Yorkshire

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Mister C’s, Selby

The Scrap Box, York

Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie

Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven

Ayrshire, Scotland

The Fish Works, Largs

Anglesey, Wales

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Glamorgan, Wales