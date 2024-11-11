Best chippies in Yorkshire: Four local fish and chip shops named among best in UK as they remain finalists in National Fish and Chip Awards
The National Fish and Chip Awards names the 20 fish and chip shops which are getting closer to being named Takeaway of the Year.
The business owners have shown excellence in the industry and product expertise, environmental and sustainable business methods, employer accountability, and providing high quality food, to name a few of the judging categories.
The Takeaway of the Year category is considered the toughest of them all and there is another round of detailed reviews to come which will see the official judges saying ‘tartare’ to 10 more of the competitors.
President of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), Andrew Crook, that organises the awards, explained the reasons for the grueling process: “The National Fish & Chip Awards inspects entrants’ businesses to such an intricate level as there is a duty of care to ensure industry standards and practices are upheld to the highest degree.
“The ultimate goal is to produce fish and chips that customers want to eat time and time again but doing so sustainably for the environment and business longevity.
“Our 20 shortlisted chippies are showing their mettle, and we hope they are feeling proud to have made it this far and we are thrilled to be part of their growth experience.’’
Director and founder of BDSigns and BDigital, Barry Dickman, said: “Congratulations to all the business being shortlisted in the top 20 for Takeaway of the Year—what an incredible achievement for them, their teams and families! All of us at BDSigns are proud to be part of their journey, and we're here to support them however we can.
“On a personal note, I, Barry Dickman, can't wait to celebrate with you all on the night. Out of over 7,500 chip shops across the UK, these ones have made it to the top - absolutely amazing!”
The National Fish and Chip Awards is on February 26, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, where the Takeaway of the Year winner will be revealed.
Top 20 finalists for Takeaway of the Year in National Fish and Chip Awards
Cornwall
Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro
County Durham
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington
Essex
The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea
Greater Manchester
Taylors, Stockport
Hampshire
Mike’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Eastleigh
Kent
Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate
Lancashire
Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldwistle
Lincolnshire
Elite on the Ball, Lincoln
London
Brockley’s Rock, Brockley
Norfolk
French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea
Nottinghamshire
Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent
Surrey
Seafare Guildford
Yorkshire
The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
Mister C’s, Selby
The Scrap Box, York
Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie
Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven
Ayrshire, Scotland
The Fish Works, Largs
Anglesey, Wales
Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Glamorgan, Wales
Zero Plus Fish and Chips, Cardiff
