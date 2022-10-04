The Sun Inn, in Kirkby Lonsdale, was named in the 46th edition of The Good Hotel Guide.

Just ten minutes away from Ingleton, the Cumbrian establishment is amazing for nature lovers, not only being on the border of the Dales, but close to the Lake District and Forest of Bowland.

While some hotels accept dogs on sufferance, others roll out the red carpet – or, at any rate, offer beds, treats, hugs and even menus for your best friend.

Editors of the The Good Hotel Guide praised The Sun Inn for its “charming town” and excellent doggy treats and walking maps.

1. Woolley Grange, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire

King Charles spaniel Rex plays host to four-legged guests at this family-friendly Jacobean manor-house hotel. Bedrooms can be supplied with a doggy welcome pack and dog bed (for your hound, it has to be the Baskerville Suite). There are 14 acres of grounds, an outdoor shower and shampoo for mucky pups, dog toys by the entrance, and water bowls in public rooms. The dining room is out of bounds, but room service is available along with complimentary video monitoring.

2. Budock Vean, Mawnan Smith, Cornwall

Dogs can run free in the woodland area within 65-acre grounds bordered by the Helford river, at this upmarket spa hotel. They are allowed by prior arrangement in designated bedrooms, as well as holiday cottages, the conservatory and on the terrace, where you can dine alfresco. Bed covers are provided, as well as furniture covers, a dog mat and bowl on request.

3. The Felin Fach Griffin, Felin Fach, Powys

The ambience is relaxed and inclusive at this terrific dining-pub-with-rooms, with great walks from the doorstep, and the Brecon Beacons and Black Mountains in view. Let them know if you’re bringing a dog (they don’t charge), and book table 13 if it’s available. If not, Fido can sit under the table when you dine in the Tack Room, and on fine days, you can eat in the garden.

4. The Three Blackbirds, Woodditton, Cambridgeshire

Your dog will beg to be taken to this rustic-chic village pub set amid the fields, fens and woodland – and beggars can be choosers here, with a doggy menu of chews, nibbles and bites. Book a Muddy Paws break and walk along the Devil’s Dyke, though be aware that it’s not all smooth-going: lame dogs will need helping over stiles. Return for a dinner of chargrilled Suffolk rump steak or fish and chips for you; a sausage or pig’s ear for Gnasher, washed down with Posh Pooch Rosé. The room charge includes a bed, bowl and snack.

5. Captain’s Club Hotel, Christchurch, Dorset

Clubbable canines can chow down on lamb bones, a chicken-and-rice dinner or dry food, with Whimzee Toothbrush Chew when their people book a self-catering family room or luxury suite at this fun-focused spa hotel on the River Stour. Pooches can relax on the terrace and in the bar, accompanied by an adult human. All treats have been tested by resident dog Willow, head of quality control, and a bed and water bowl are provided.

6. The Castle Hotel, Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire

Scooby Doo will feel like King of the Castle at this friendly former coaching inn, where a welcome box includes a feeding mat, bowl, towel, lead, treats and poo bags. Owners can dine with their dogs in the main bar, or well-mannered mutts can be left in the bedroom. There is refrigerator space for pet food, a small garden, waste bins, washing facilities, as well as maps and walking guides, and no extra charge.

7. The Meikleour Arms, Meikleour, Perth and Kinross

From Maida the majestic deerhound to Toto the Cairn terrier, dogs of all shapes and sizes are warmly received at this Georgian coaching inn and perfect country pub on the Marquess of Lansdowne’s estate. Some inn bedrooms, and all annexe cottages are dog friendly, with fresh water always available in public areas. You can walk in the wood beside the hotel, and along the Tay path – just don’t frighten the horses, or the hens, or annoy the anglers.

8. The Sun Inn, Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria

Charlie the black Lab and dog blogger hosts two- and four-legged guests at this ancient inn in a charming market town between the Lakes and Yorkshire Dales. Welcome packs contain a towel, bowl and a little something. Then, while owners wolf down sticky toffee pudding at designated tables, there are wheat-free dog treats rustled up by the kitchen. Maps for walkies are provided, and there’s an outdoor dog shower for a freshen-up when you get back.

9. The Star, Alfriston, East Sussex

Olga and Alex Polizzi have achieved the perfect blend of Wellie-boot country casual and effortless cool at this 15th-century hostelry in an ancient South Downs village. Your dog won’t feel de trop when you dine in the inn or courtyard (only the restaurant is off-limits). Ask for one of the ground-floor rooms in a new block, with French windows to a patio, and they’ll supply a dog bed and bowls.

10. The Falcondale, Lampeter, Ceredigion