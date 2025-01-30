'Best operational shape ever': Sheffield green hydrogen firm ITM Power reveals record £135m orders

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen.

It said in its interim results that green hydrogen “is becoming a significant pillar of the global energy mix” as the only net zero gas.

The company’s results for the six months to October 31, 2024, recorded revenue of £15.5m, up from £8.9m in the first half of last year. Its adjusted EBITDA loss of £16.8m was down on the £18.1m recorded in the previous six months.

ITM Power's latest results have been greeted positively by the stock market. Picture: Shaun Flannery

The firm’s loss before tax stood at £28.8m after the company paid a firm called Linde £13m to end a commercial dispute.

The results said: “Whilst the dispute details remain confidential, the board is satisfied that all historic claim risk is now settled and the ongoing relationship between ITM and Linde is strong.”

Despite the losses, ITM Power said it had a record contract backlog to date of £135.3m, up from £43.7m two years ago.

The results said: “Today, ITM is in the best operational shape it has ever been. Over the last two years, we have put our house in order to ensure readiness to scale with accelerating customer Final Investment Decisions.

“We managed our costs and capital allocation decisions effectively, continuously improving our operational and commercial capabilities and further advancing our technology and product portfolio.”

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM, said: "Green hydrogen has begun to play its vital role in decarbonising the global energy system, whether as a feedstock in sectors such as chemicals and refining, as a fuel, or as a source of flexible power generation.

“Gone is the unrealistic hype that the hydrogen economy would develop overnight. Instead, today, the hype has given way to real industrial scale-up of projects and production capacities. The green hydrogen industry has started gaining traction with an increasing number of project Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) taken over the recent months.

"Our sales pipeline and contract backlog have never been healthier, and we now have a product portfolio tailored to our customers' needs.

"This has been evidenced in us winning the Shell REFHYNE II 100MW project, two contracts for a total of four NEPTUNE V units, and a 50MW and a 10MW FEED contract; all profitable orders.

"Operationally, we are in the best condition the company has ever been in.

"Tangible evidence of this is our continuously improved factory acceptance test (FAT) first-time-pass rate for stacks, which now stands at 98 per cent, up from below 50 per cent just two years ago.

"We commissioned important reference plants for our customers, some of which were publicly inaugurated, such as the 24MW green hydrogen to green ammonia plant operated by Yara in Norway and the 4MW pilot plant at Lingen for RWE. All this is conducive to customer confidence, and, over time, these factors support converting our growth into profitability and cash generation. Today, I am even more optimistic about our future than when I joined the company two years ago."