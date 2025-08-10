'Best time ever to invest in Huddersfield', says boss of town business organisation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield is in the West Yorkshire Health Innovation and Digital Tech Investment Zone which has £160 million in funding over 10 years for innovation infrastructure and development programmes.

It comes amidst multiple other investment projects locally, including plans by Huddersfield Town’s American owner Kevin Nagle for a major entertainment complex.

Sir John Harman, chairman of Huddersfield Unlimited, the organisation that champions Huddersfield’s businesses, investors and communities, said: “In my 40-plus years of promoting Huddersfield there has never been a better time to invest here.

Huddersfield Unlimited chair Sir John Harman

"The town has a rich engineering and textile heritage and, with the University of Huddersfield’s new National Health Innovation Campus being a huge bonus for health-related companies to move here too, now is the time for all these kinds of businesses and many more to make that move to a town that will welcome them with open arms.”

Sir John, a former leader of Kirklees Council and chair of the Environment Agency, said the key to those investments is the availability of land in these areas near to Huddersfield town centre. This includes 20-acres of land at agrichemical giant Syngenta for advanced manufacturing at its Leeds Road site and seven acres of flat industrial land at Gasworks Street near the Accu stadium along with other sites along the neighbouring Old Leeds Road and St Andrews Road.

Huddersfield is already well on with a major regeneration project called Cultural Heart which is completely remodelling a large part of the town centre to provide a Grade II listed food hall, open spaces, entertainment venues, an art gallery, museum and library.

Sir John added: “As an organisation standing up for the businesses of Huddersfield we know that for the town to prosper in the future new investment is needed from the private sector and with over £1billion of public money currently underpinning developments around the town, the time for that investment is ripe.”

The town’s skyline has been transformed in recent years with several new landmark University of Huddersfield buildings.

That includes a new National Health Innovation Campus which uses state-of-the-art equipment for its midwifery, nursing, occupational therapy, paramedic science, physiotherapy, podiatry and speech and language therapy courses. By the end of this year it will have new purpose-built radiography centre including a community diagnostic hub run by the local NHS trust to provide tests for patients, including MRI and CT scanners.

Sir John added: “Good quality sites are at a premium here and the repurposing of industrial land along the Leeds Road corridor from the station to the stadium and beyond is the key to growth. The manufacturing or digital businesses of the future are the ones we need to attract.”

Paxman Coolers, a global pioneer in scalp cooling to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy, has recently announced plans to move to a purpose-built health innovation research and digital manufacturing centre close to the National Health Innovation Campus.

Its chief executive Richard Paxman said: “The fact we are surrounded by some of the best higher education institutions in the north means we have outstanding opportunities for research and development, business growth, skills development and job creation.”