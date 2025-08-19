Bestport Private Equity invests in healthcare business Sano Physiotherapy

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bestport provides private equity to established, fast growing, cash-generative UK companies valued between £3m and £40m.

It has completed more than 50 investments in the UK lower-mid market and is particularly active in the healthcare services, technology, education and business services markets.

Sano Physiotherapy offers physiotherapy and ergonomic assessments to a wide range of clients, including public and private sector organisations, private clients, case handlers and the NHS.

A spokesman said that since its formation in 2010, Sano has seen substantial growth, particularly in the occupational health and private patient sectors, driven by a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

The statement said: “The investment from Bestport will support the continuation and scaling of this growth strategy.

"Founder and CEO Matt Taylor will remain at the helm of the business.”

San operates 43 clinic sites and employs more than 100 full-time staff across Yorkshire, the North East, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, and the Midlands, while delivering occupational health physiotherapy services nationwide.

Mr Taylor said: “I’m looking forward to working with Bestport as we continue to scale Sano.

"With Bestport’s backing, we are ideally positioned to accelerate our strategy of acquisitive expansion and uncover unique opportunities for partnership and growth.”

Ole Bettum, managing partner of Bestport, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Matt Taylor and the team at Sano Physiotherapy.

"Sano’s dynamic business model and track record of success including eight successful acquisitions perfectly aligns with Bestport’s values and our investment strategy.

"We look forward to supporting the business’ next phase of growth as they drive forward with an ambitious buy-and-build agenda.”

Bestport was advised by national law firm Blake Morgan, with support provided by its corporate and banking teams.