Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which is one of Yorkshire’s largest employers, told The Yorkshire Post it was reviewing the future of its Sheffield office, which contains a mix of IT and product roles.

It said it had begun consultation with all 78 members of staff who may be impacted by the changes, which could happen next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a ‘handful’ of roles have been made redundant in recent weeks across IT operations and commercial across Leeds and other locations.

Gaming giant Flutter UKI's Sheffield office is based in Electric Works at the city's Digital Campus.

Flutter UKI employs nearly 5,000 staff in the UK through its brands – Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair and tombola,

A Flutter UKI spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the future of our office in Sheffield as part of an internal reorganisation.

“We have already begun consultation with the 78 colleagues who may be impacted by these changes next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will receive our full support throughout this process, and we are working with them to identify opportunities for redeployment elsewhere in the business."

Flutter recently sponsored the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference at its tech centre in Leeds, which is the company’s largest location in the UK and Ireland.

The spokesperson added: “We’re proud to remain one of the largest employers in Yorkshire, with more than 1,500 employees at our Sky Bet HQ in Leeds.”

Sky Bet traces its roots to Harrogate where it began as a red button service on Sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm moved its headquarters to Wellington Place in Leeds city centre in 2010.

In 2015 it opened an office in the Electric Works in Sheffield.

By 2017 it had expanded three times at the site following rapid recruitment. That year it invested £3.5m to take the whole of the first floor in the building on Sheaf Street where it employed 115 people.

It signed a five-year lease for the expanded space, which had room for 160 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private equity firm CVC bought a majority stake in Skybet from Sky in 2015 for £800m.

In 2018 Sky Bet was sold to Canadian The Stars Group for £3.4bn creating the world’s largest publicly listed online gaming company.

Two years later, Flutter Entertainment completed a £10bn acquisition of The Stars Group.

According to Flutter’s website, Sheffield is home to its “core tribe”, which is organised into five squads, including payments, customer operations, account, development operations (DevOps) and service management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them, they manage payment providers and customer accounts, support the live service and underlying platform, plan and co-ordinate scheduled outages and more.

Last month, Flutter said it delivered a strong performance over the second quarter after moving its primary listing to New York.