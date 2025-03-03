Betting giants Entain and Flutter Entertainment to provide earnings updates

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entain, which owns betting shops Ladbrokes and Coral, will publish its full-year financial results on Thursday, while Flutter Entertainment, which owns brands including Paddy Power, Betfair and FanDuel, will share its earnings today.

Analysts are expecting Entain to be at the higher end of forecasts, while Flutter’s revenues and profits would likely come in considerably lower than previous forecasts.

London-listed Entain is expected to report underlying earnings, before tax, interest and other costs, of £1.1 billion after the group reassured investors in January that it was set to withstand “customer-friendly” sports results in the US.

Two of the world’s largest gambling groups will shed light on how bookmakers have fared after a string of player-friendly sports results and major events like the NFL Super Bowl. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Matches that go in the favour of many punters mean betting companies have to pay out more winnings to customers.

This mainly affected BetMGM – Entain’s tie-up with entertainment group MGM Resorts International.

Sports events like NFL American football matches and the Super Bowl, which Nielsen estimates was watched by some 128 million viewers, drive a flurry of activity with people betting on the winning team as well as hundreds of details about the games.

On the other hand, Flutter Entertainment warned last month that the NFL season had been more favourable to punters than any other time in the last two decades.

It revealed that one game in December, when the Detroit Lions won against the San Franciso 49ers, cost the group $74 million alone (£59 million).

It therefore warned its shareholders that revenues and profits would likely come in considerably lower than previous forecasts thanks to the player-friendly results. In November, a Flutter spokesman told The Yorkshire Post that Leeds-based Sky Bet had been a key part of the group’s recent success.

The business has also been pleased to see Chancellor Rachel Reeves highlight the positive economic contribution that the business has made in Leeds.

Last year, Flutter Entertainment also agreed to buy Snaitech, the Italian subsidiary of UK-listed Playtech, for 2.3 billion euros (£1.94 billion).

Meanwhile, Entain has kick-started a fresh search for a new chief executive after announcing boss Gavin Isaacs had left his position after less than five months.

The company has faced a turbulent few years with its previous boss resigning at the end of 2023 following reports that shareholders were unhappy with her leadership.

It is understood that Mr Isaacs’ departure was not related to Entain’s strategy or performance, but linked to cultural differences within management.

