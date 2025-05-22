Bettys & Taylors: Yorkshire Tea owner sees sales and profits rise despite market turmoil

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said it delivered a strong performance for the financial year ending October 31 2024. The latest results show that sales increased eight per cent to £319.2m, with profit after tax of £20.8m, which is an increase on £9.6m recorded in 2023.

Collaborative CEO member Paul Cogan said: “Our focus for 2024 was to build on our solid foundations, while adapting, evolving, and strengthening our operations amid growing global challenges.

“We remain passionate about developing products that will delight our customers for years to come and we have continued to invest in the business to ensure that we are well equipped and prepared to navigate ongoing uncertainty and challenging trading conditions across the economic environment.”

The 2024 sales performance saw Yorkshire Tea grow its market-leading position in both value and volume, ending the year with a 39.8 per cent value share of the black tea market, the group said.

The year also saw the launch of a new speciality brand of tea – Yorkshire Tea Caramelised Biscuit Brew.

The statement added: “Despite a turbulent year for the market, Taylors of Harrogate retained its leading position in the roast and ground coffee category with 18.2 per cent of the market.

"This was supported by the launch of ‘Flying Start,’ a new ground coffee targeted at morning coffee occasions. Taylors coffee bags remained the category leader with 76.5 per cent value share, highlighting the ongoing popularity of the innovative format that offers consumers a hassle-free way to enjoy freshly brewed coffee.”

“The group continued to build strong relationships and share its prosperity with its stakeholders, including employees and the local community in Yorkshire, as well as in the tea and coffee growing communities the business sources from.”

Employees continued to benefit from the business’s Group Prosperity Scheme – an annual share of profits, open to all employees, paid as a percentage of individual earnings each quarter. In February 2025 the family business announced a Group Prosperity Scheme percentage of 14.3 per cent which equates to 7.5 weeks of additional pay for all employees. During 2024 the group contributed £502,738 – both financial and in kind – to charitable and community activities in the UK.

Bettys was founded in Harrogate in 1919 by Swiss confectioner Frederick Belmont. In 1962 Bettys purchased Taylors, setting the foundations for the business as it stands today.

