BGF commits £5m to support Operam Education Group’s buy-and-build expansion strategy

Operam, which is one of the largest education recruitment agencies in the North of England, has received a further £2.5 million from BGF, alongside £2.5 million of senior debt from HSBC, to support the acquisition of West Midlands-based, First for Education.

A spokesman said: “First for Education is Operam’s first acquisition since the pandemic began and signals the start of a growth phase for the business as it looks to grow its footprint and service offering. An additional £2.5 million of equity funding has been committed to support future acquisitions which will take BGF’s total investment in Operam to £9.5 million.”

Commenting on the deal, Operam CEO Eddie Austin, said: “We’re ideally placed to provide high-quality candidates to the education sector across the regions we operate in.

Eddie Austin at Operam

“Our vision for Operam is to continue to drive growth organically, as well as through a series of strategic acquisitions. As such, we’re delighted to welcome First for Education to the fold and to continue our partnership with BGF and HSBC who share our long-term goals. BGF continues to add significant value to our business and is the ideal partner."

Dow Schofield Watts (financial), Ward Hadaway (legal) and Tax Advisory Partnership (tax) advised Operam Education Group.